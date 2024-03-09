'We can do it' - Crawley Town's matchwinner highlights play-off hopes after 'massive' Harrogate win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lolos completed a second half comeback with a stunning strike after Harry Forster had equalised and the win kept Crawley in the play-off hunt. They remain in 11th, three points off seventh place with a game in hand.

There are only 10 points separating sixth and 14th in the League Two table but Lolos believes a win like this can give his side confidence going into the last 11 game.

"These types of wins are massive,” he said. “The table is so tight, there are seven or eight teams fighting for those sixth and seventh places.

"No-one has grabbed hold of that position yet. We really feel like we can do it. We have the team and we have the squad. Everyone who comes in everyday works so hard including the Gaffer and the staff. We have just got to believe and try our best to get it.”

Manager Scott Lindsey said in his post-match interview he wanted his side to create more in chances in the second half and Crawley did resulting in Lolos scoring what proved to be a brilliant winner.

Lolos said: “Without the way played that would not have happened. [Ronan] Darcy’s flick around the corner was great. I was happy with the way it ended. We have been working hard on it and Larry [Carl Laraman], Days [Jamie Day] and the Gaffer [Scott Lindsey] have been saying we have got to get the shots off and that’s what I did.”

And the 23-year-old says they have to keep the winning run going now. “ We have to keep going and keep the momentum,” he said. “We was talking after the game on Tuesday, it’s so much more sore when you have dominated and come away with nothing. But we also said 9 times out of 10 you play like that and win. “We had to put in another performance and we did.”