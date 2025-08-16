Scott Lindsey was in confident mood, despite seeing his side fall to a third successive defeat in the league with a 1-0 defeat at Crewe Alexandra.

Crawley remained in 23rd position on zero points, one of four sides on the same points after three games. Tommi O'Reilly's neat finish ensured Crewe maintained their 100% start to the season which keeps them joint top of League Two.

But Lindsey believes the results will come for Reds. “We can’t remain where we are. That can’t happen,” he said. “ And I firmly believe we’ve played the team that were top of the league, I know it’s only three games in, I get that, but they are a good side, it’s clear to see they’re a good side. They’ve got really good players, and we’ve just gone toe-to-toe with them, and I think we were the better team, certainly in the second half we were. We can’t play well and remain where we are in the division, that’s impossible. So, I’m at ease with it, but we’ve got to liven up quickly.”

Both sides played in the Carabao Cup in the week, but Crewe looked the fresher of the two teams, due to being able to rest players for this game. Lindsey said: “I felt that they probably looked the fresher of the two team, based on the fact that most of my boys played Tuesday night, and I think two of theirs played Tuesday night so that’s a big difference.

“I think, first half, we were present in the game, however I felt that they won the second ball game quite convincingly. I thought they landed on lots of second balls and smoothed it out better than we did. We had a couple of chances in the first half. Brownie (Brown) went through, should have probably done better, Macca (McKirdy) had a chance from the edge of the box and a couple of half chances as well, so for me, not enough in front of goal first half and second half, I felt that we looked like a team trying to win a game of football.

“I was really pleased with the way we finished the game. Obviously, we put fresh legs on, you could tell it made a big difference in the subs that came on the pitch, and I felt that we probably did enough to get a draw out of the game against the team that were top of the league. So, we should be proud of that and disappointed that we’ve not got anything from it.”

The fact that Crawley only made one change from Tuesday night’s game, and Crewe were able to make nine changes, as Lindsey alluded to earlier. When asked about the squad depth, Lindsey said: “I think we deserve probably more that we got but I felt that we were second best in the first half, and then we had a right go in the second half, so proud of the players because we’re putting a lot of effort in at the moment. We got a number of injuries, and we haven’t got enough players, so the boys are doing everything they can at the moment.

“You know, you saw Joy Mukena, for arguments sake, he’s played nearly 90 minutes on Tuesday night at Swansea, got in at four o’clock in the morning, then we’re asking him to play again 90 minutes, he’s been out for almost 6 months since he’s played. It’s too much really for him to ask and we’re putting these players at risk a little bit. So, we’ve got to try and get a bit of help.”

Both Kaheim Dixon and Danny Cashman, in his first start in league football, made their debuts after coming on in the second half and both made an impact. But Dixon nearly wasn’t able to play. “Cashman still has a bit of a feeling in his thigh, so we weren’t sure we could start him, so we decided to go with the players that played Tuesday night pretty much. I think there’s one change from Tuesday night, which is ridiculous really, but it is what it is at the moment.

“Kaheim only signed on loan Friday, and there was a point where he was on the coach and believe it or not, we might have had to drop him off somewhere because there was a problem with the deal. So, we weren’t sure whether he was going to be part of the squad even though he was on the coach.

"We were googling what service stations we could drop him off at. He might have had to go home because the deal wasn’t complete. So, we couldn’t prepare him to start. Thought he was excellent when he came on, a real ball carrier, caused a lot of threats and could have probably scored.

“I thought the subs made a real difference but they’re going to be because they’re fresh and the lads that started the game wasn’t, and I think it was clear to see that their lads were fresher than us today, that’s where we’re at at the moment and we just got to get down the road and get ready for a big game on Tuedsay.”

Lindsey also had praise for the fans today after asking for their support on Tuesday night. “Fans don’t behave like that if they watch a team that is not trying,” he said. “The fans were class at the end. It was like we won or got a point the way they were because I think they can see that we’re so unlucky not to get something from that game with the way we certainly played in the second half.”