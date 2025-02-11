'We could have had five or six' - Watch Crawley Town boss' full post-match interview after brilliant Stevenage win

Crawley Town got back to winning ways after a deserved 3-1 win over Stevenage – and Rob Elliot was beaming after the victory.

With other results also going their way, Reds are just three points off safety with a game in hand.

Goals from Harry Forster, Armando Quitirna and Kamari Doyle gave the Reds the deserved win at the Broadfield Stadium.

And Elliot said he was proud of the side and thought everyone was exceptional.

You can watch his full press conference in the video at the top of this page.