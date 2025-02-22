Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot was keen to look forward not back after the Reds fell to another disappointing away defeat.

Niall Ennis scored a quickfire double to set the hosts up early on before Brighton and Hove Albion loanee Kamari Doyle responded to halve the deficit. Ashley Fletcher was sent off in the 32nd minute for violent conduct and left the Seasiders down to 10 men for the remainder of the match.

Doyle was involved at the wrong end as the Reds went chasing the game, giving away a penalty late on which was dispatched by Lee Evans to cement the defeat.

The Reds will be disappointed by the lack of opportunities they created in the second half with the man advantage especially considering the tactical changes made at half-time.

Elliot said: “We didn't really show that quality and intention of moving the ball quick enough and then we talked at half time about getting the ball in the box and getting to wide areas, putting crosses in and when we did, the quality wasn't there.

“Also, we didn't move the ball well enough to get into the area to fill the box, so we weren't able to give ourselves the opportunity to pin them in.”

Elliot now focuses on Saturday’s clash against relegation rivals Cambridge on Saturday. Cambridge are bottom but only three points behind the Reds.

The manager said: “Now we can concentrate on Cambridge and that's the only thing you can control … how we go against Cambridge and what we're going to do and how we're going to affect it. Obviously the manager coming in it tends to have a knock-on effect.

“Having a bit more time in the training pitch, more time for recovery and a bit more ability to be able to set ourselves up think that's going to be a positive.”

The Crawley fans who made the trip up to the north-west coast were in fine voice throughout the game despite the result.

Elliot said: “I want to apologise to the fans who travelled, but I know it wasn’t for the players’ lack of effort or triumph, and they worked hard. They give everything for this club and that's the disappointing thing, but we have to regroup to be ready for Saturday.”