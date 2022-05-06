'We don’t know what we’re going to be going into' - Crawley Town's Lewis Young looks ahead to Oldham Athletic trip

Oldham were eventually relegated after defeat at home to Salford City in April, becoming the first former Premier League team to be relegated from the football league.

The Latics come into the game on the back of five straight defeats, but their problems off the pitch run deeper with their recent home games marred by protests against their owners.

Stronger measures are reportedly set to be in place against fan protests on the weekend to protect against interrupting the game, which has left Young unsure about what his side could face.

“We don’t know what we’re going to be going into and that sort of fits in with the times we’re in at the moment with everything that’s going on. We can only control what we do on the pitch at the moment and sort of leave everything else on the outside that’s out of our control, we’ve just got to wait for it. We’re coming from one tricky situation into another one,” Young said.

Despite the uncertainty around the club due to the on-going investigations against John Yems, Young paid the supporters huge compliments for their support this season.

“I have to say the fans have been brilliant home and away, they’ve not stopped and they’ve always been there with us and I say it on behalf of everyone at the club, they’ve been brilliant and we can’t thank them enough and that’s why we stayed out for as long as we did after the game to show our appreciation.”

The Reds have also had a rough time of it lately, losing all three games under Young’s temporary time in charge. “Probably not the welcome to management I would’ve liked in terms of the last three results!" he said.

Lewis Young. Crawley Town v Leyton Orient. Picture by Cory Pickford

“But, we’ve got to go there and hopefully end the season on a high. The players have trained really well today as they have done over the last couple weeks as well and I can’t thank them enough for their efforts in training and now it’s just about putting that into practise.

“I think the second half we were a bit more us, balls flying in and around their goal, flashing across their goal-line but also across their goal. We go there to hopefully put on a show for the masses that travel up with us and hopefully turns out to be not too much of a controversial day.

"It’s been a crazy few weeks and we’ve just got to settle down and control what we can control and that’s the game Saturday.”

The Reds need just one more point to match last season’s total, but only a win will see them top that previous total and simultaneously see them confirm their top half of the table finish.

“It feels like over the last six, seven weeks it’s been how many points we’ve got to play and not how many games, it was only three points we lost but it felt more because of how we lost it with what is still a crazy decision in my head.

"They’ll obviously be building for next season as we are, over the last few weeks that’s all our heads have been turned to, there’s five wins there that sometimes we’ve got to look back on over the next couple of weeks in that off-season and go do you know what? If we’d have nicked a point there or held firm there we’d be in there and playing for what we’d say is the fun part of the season.

The previous meeting ended a 2-2 draw which Oldham came into on the back of a six-match unbeaten run. However, their form swiftly fell of after, losing six in a row as they plummeted back into the drop. Young recalled the game in the March in which Ashley Nadesan scored a quickfire double but Crawley were unable to hold onto the three points.