Crawley Town travel to League One table-toppers Wrexham on Saturday - and Scott Lindsey believes if his side execute their plans, they can get something.

Wrexham, who are owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have enjoyed two consecutive promotions and are looking to make it three this season.

And they have had a brilliant start to the season, despite losing 3-1 to Birmingham City on Monday at St Andrew’s.

Reds lost twice to Phil Parkinson’s side in League Two last year – 1-0 at the Broadfield Stadium and 4-1 at the Racecourse ground – but on each occasion Reds dominated possession.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey is preparing for a tough trip to Wrexham | Picture: Stephen Lawrence/Telephoto Images

And Lindsey is prepared for another tough test against the Welsh side, but believes his side can get something out of the game. You can watch Scott Lindsey’s full press conference above.

"It’s another tough game,” said Lindsey. “We played Stockport last week, who were second in the division and now we play Wrexham, who are top, so it doesn't get any easier.

They're obviously a good side and have been unbelievable over recent seasons and certainly of late.

“They're a really strong side, so we know it's going to be a tough game, but we're in a good place ourselves we feel we're playing well, certainly in the last game, and we've got a lot of work into the players this week in terms of how we want to attack this game and I feel that the training sessions have gone really well but of course it’s putting it into practice on Saturday.

“I'm hoping that we have a real aggression about us, how we play and I think if we do everything right we'll be fine.”

And Lindsey said there is not much difference to the way they play than last season. “They’re very similar, they're just good. They're very, very powerful, they have a real know-how how to win games and they're happy for you to have the ball. I think in the two games we played last year, we had 68% possession in both games and lost both. They block it up quite well, but there are times when they press hard-and-fast and they did it Monday night against Birmingham and when they pressed, they looked like they could steal. We've got to make sure that we're really focused on the way we build our play. When they get the ball, they can really hurt you really quickly as well.

“They like crosses, you know, they like to put balls in the box and of course have got at the moment two forwards who are a real handful, actually three forwards, one is coming off the bench at the moment, so we know it's going to be a really tough game. But I have confidence in my players.

“We've worked really hard this week, we have put a game plan together and if we execute that game plan almost perfectly then we have a chance of getting something from the game.”

Watching Birmingham play Wrexham, in what was billed as the ‘Hollywood Derby’, on Monday showed the challenge Crawley face competing at this level. But Lindsey has full confidence in his players to hold their own this season.

"They're two massive clubs aren’t they?” Lindsey said on Birmingham and Wrexham. “And you look at Birmingham, they're a Championship club and the way they played there was Championship level. They were fantastic in the game and they've got some really good players and some very, very good players, as have Wrexham. But I feel I've got good players well.

"Whoever it is, we take on and we're never going to go anywhere and try and get a draw or park the bus. We'll go and play our way in try and play our way really well. , if we play our way really well, no matter who we play against, I fancy us. And that's the way we've got to attack all these games.”