'We haven’t had this feeling in a while,' says Crawley Town's defensive hero after huge win at Mansfield Town

Defender Charlie Barker said Crawley Town ‘haven’t had this feeling in a while’ after his side beat Mansfield Town 1-0 at the One Call Stadium.

The Reds jumped up one place in the League One table thanks to their 1-0 win at the One Call Stadium. Substitute Ade Adeyemo got the winner in the 81st minute after a dominant second half performance from Elliot’s side.

It was a brilliant defensive performance from the Reds with Charlie Barker on outstanding form and he produced a brilliant goal line clearance at the end to deny the Stags a point.

The 21-year-old was delighted with the win and told Gary Smith from BBC Radio Surrey and Sussex: "We haven’t had this feeling in a while and it’s always nice when you walk in the dressing room after everyone has given everything. All it can take is one result sometimes and everything can turn around.

Crawley Town defend against Mansfield Town | Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

"The whole second half we had them pinned in, probably until the final five or ten minutes when they started putting balls into the box. But until then it was just wave after wave of attack from us, we had loads of chances and their keeper pulled off some fantastic saves. But if you keep battening down the door, something will come at the end.”

Reds signed Brentford keeper Matt Cox on loan just hours before the game and he made his debut. Barker said: "I thought Coxy was fantastic today but to be fair I thought everyone defended well, from Rush [Rushian Hepburn-Murphy].”

And on his heroic goal line clearance, Barker said: “Sometimes you have got to have that defensive instinct and drop back onto the line and it came my way so I could do my job."

This was the Reds foirst win in eight games and Barker feels all the good bits from the losses came together in this game. He said: “We have had days when we have been really good off the ball and really poor on the ball and we have had it the other way round. We've had good moments and bad moments but I thought today was the best we have prolonged attacks, the best we have defended our box, the best we have been on the ball playing out. Everything just came off today and when you have days like that you normally get your wins.”

Reds host Wrexham at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday and Barker is l;ooking forward to the challenge. “Every game is a winnable game when we play like that,” he said. “When we perform to our best we can compete with anyone we just need to keep those performances coming. If we play like that [against Wrexham] there’s no reason why we can’t get something from the game.

"It will be a great game to play in and hopefully we can put a performance in and get a result to back it up. We have to enjoy tonight first and then tomorrow we start preparing for that.”