The Rooks have twice conceded late equalisers in recent weeks to end up drawing games in which they’d led.

And last Sunday the tendency to concede late on got worse – when they let in two in injury-time to lose 4-3 at Sunderland, taking nothing from a display that certainly deserved something.

It leaves them bottom of the table and needing wins soon, with only seven games left to save themselves.

Lewes Women lining up for a recent tussle with Charlton | Picture: James Boyes

Their next league game is at home to Sheffield United on Sunday week (March 3).

Boss Booth, speaking to the Lewes FC website before the heartache at Sunderland, said: “We don’t go into any game thinking that it’s easier than the last.

“It’s not how it works in this league – it’s just a case of we go in with the best mentality that we can, the best game-plan and try and utilise that the best we can.

“I think we are due some results, but you don’t get them unless you put absolutely everything into it.

“The draws have been tough because we’ve led in those games, so it’s hit us harder than usual but made us more aware that can’t allow ourselves to get in our own heads.

“We’re scoring more goals, we are able to lead games, we just have to find a way, between players and staff, to get those results over the line.”

“Every game is vitally important, we’ve talked about treating every game as a cup final.

“The fans have watched all the games this season, and it’s been the story all along that there’s nothing in so many of them.”

Against Sunderland Jenna Dear scored twice in injury-time to give them a dramatic 4-3 win.

An Amy Goddard own goal, from a dangerous Lois Heuchan cross, gave Lewes the early lead, but Sunderland hit straight back through Emily Scarr.

Brianna Westrup put the home side in front for the first time, Hollie Olding levelling from the spot.