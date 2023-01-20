We just want a game! Action-starved Little Common desperate to get back on pitch

They’ve played just once since December 3 – but Little Common hope the weather allows them to return to action tomorrow (Jan 21).

Russell Eldridge’s side are due to entertain Eastbourne United at the Recreation Ground (2pm). The Commoners have now played the fewest games in the division – 17.

Eldridge is hoping to get a run of games together as his side look to climb the table.

“It has been a frustrating couple of months with regards to the weather as we experienced the cold spell in December before the wet period after Christmas and now the colder weather seems to have returned again.

Little Common hope to return to action after a spell in which they've played one game in seven weeks | Picture: Joe Knight

"However, we have continued training and keeping the squad together but it is not quite the same as playing regularly. It has been the same for most teams so we just need to ensure that we show the high standards that we demand in what is going to be a very busy period of the season as we play two games a week in order to catch up.”

Common are due to be at home again on Tuesday evening when Newhaven will be the visitors to the Rec for a 7.30pm kick off.

