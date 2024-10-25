We need leadership, responsibility, grit: Murray lays it on line to Eastbourne Borough players

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“We’ll do what we need to do, to put a team and a squad together that knows what it takes to win.”

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Within minutes of a pale defeat at Hampton and Richmond on Tuesday night, Eastbourne Borough manager Adam Murray had issued a declaration of resolve and intent.

“I’m not seeing enough leadership, enough responsibility, enough grit. It will be a long 48 hours (ahead of Saturday) but I can guarantee you that we will be the better for this experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside almost every manager and coach, there is a former player who knows how it feels – win, lose or draw – and who is mentally kicking every ball from the sideline. Adam is no different, and he shares every pass, every tackle, every shot with his players.

Adam Murray on the sidelines during the defeat to Hampton and Richmond | Picture: Lydia Redman

At ten o’clock on a damp, misty Tuesday night, there was a kind of controlled anger in the manager’s words. “We should have put that match to bed in the first half. If we are serious about being successful, then as a group of people we have to find some consistency.”

The Sports had totally dominated the first half at Hampton, but with only one goal to show for it. And they feebly conceded three goals after the break, to go down to a listless defeat.

And now Borough must swiftly put the pieces back together for the visit tomorrow (Saturday) of Boreham Wood to the ReachTV Stadium. The North London club are arguably favourites to take the National South title – and they have already lowered Borough’s colours with a 1-0 FA Cup victory at the Lane last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But actually, there are some reasons to be consoled, if not cheerful, in Borough’s current situation.

Firstly, this is looking increasingly like a wide open campaign. The league table is only just settling into some sort of pattern, and unexpected results are still cropping up every single week.

Also on Tuesday night, while Borough were slipping up, leaders Farnborough were playing out a draw with second-placed Truro City. And who should take advantage and slip into the top two but Weston-super-Mare. You’d never have predicted that, back in August.

Meanwhile, a whole clutch of credible promotion contenders – from Worthing to Dorking to Chelmsford - are persistently stealing points from each other. What the Sports have to do, like 5000 metre runners, is simply to stay up with the group – until the final lap…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Secondly, we are barely a quarter of the way through the National South season: a fixture list with weeks, months and hundreds of miles to go. Improbable victories and dismal defeats; missed penalties and stoppage-time winners. Last season was no different – but for Borough, the other way around. Written off by sceptics at Christmas, and hauled – by Murray and Stuart Watkiss – to safety with 48 hours to spare. Hold on tight, and roll with the occasional punches.