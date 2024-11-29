‘We need to do way better’ Nzinga lays it on line to Lewes after loss to Dover

First-team coach Bryan Nzinga says Lewes’ players need to focus on the ‘fundamentals’ after falling to a fourth straight defeat in all competitions.

The Rooks lost 3-1 to Dover Athletic on Tuesday night, with a red-hot first-half performance by the Isthmian League Premier leaders too good for the hosts to handle.

Captain Danny Bassett’s second-half goal offered hope, it was not enough for Lewes to break a run of defeats that includes games against Dartford, Eastbourne Borough and AFC Totton.

Nzinga said: “The first half was disappointing. That’s where we can be honest to ourselves and the fans that we need to do way better.

“If you don’t have the fundamentals – the hard work, desire, integrity and honesty about your craft – you can’t compete at this level.

“We need to show that every individual will take ownership, and as management staff, we take responsibility.”

Lewes have only scored twice in the past four games, with issues arising despite a more attacking tactical set-up.

The absence of Parish Muirhead, Alfie Allen and Jack Enkh has forced this change, but Nzinga explained there was a plan behind it.

He said: “We have to make adjustments, but that's the game. Other teams have got injuries as well, but we have to be adaptable.

“We have to be flexible and put players in a position to thrive and play with a sense of pride and courage.

“Parish will probably be back on Saturday. Alfie probably has one week left, and Jack might be two or three weeks away – it’s a hamstring issue.”

Tomorrow, the seventh-placed Rooks welcome ninth-placed Canvey Island in one of the biggest tests of their season so far.

Nzinga said: “They're going to look to create and score quickly, whether it's being direct or linking with their wide players, so we've got to make sure we position our team to nullify those threats and expose their weaknesses.

“Every game is a huge game and the league table is so tight. But as long as we focus on ourselves and do what we need to do best, we will stand ourselves in good stead.

“But that starts from the fundamentals.”