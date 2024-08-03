Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey believes his side needs to find their ‘swagger’ – but has insisted it could take time.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds ended their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw at Ebbsfleet United which has put them in good stead for their opening fixture against Blackpool next Saturday.

Harry Forster found the far corner of the net in the 72nd minute but Ebbsfleet equalised late on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about his side’s performance Lindsey said: “This was always going to be our toughest game because we've done a real heavy week going into the game.

Scott Lindsey has seen plenty to be positive about in pre-season - plus things to work on | Picture: Natalie Mayhew

“We played a Premier League team behind closed doors yesterday (Friday) so I wanted the players to come into this game really fatigued so you could probably see that. The players were really tired but I wanted that because it's part pre-season but it's now the last game and we played against a side that were good while being fatigued so the exercise was perfect in many ways.

“There’s lots to think about, lots to look at, lots to break down and the biggest thing for me is the mentality of the team has to be really at the front of their game. Because they're fatigued it's important that they keep the right mentality when tired and I've felt that we started the game like we were really tired.

“The last 20 minutes of the first half I thought we got into our flow and in big periods of the second half we got into our flow, but like I say we have to overcome tiredness and fatigue, we have to overcome those moments in games where we feel like that, but it’s a really good week, they've covered a lot of distance in terms of training and the games that we've played, so job done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the back end of last season, Crawley finished the season playing nice football in front of the Sky Sports cameras as they won the League Two play-off final versus Crewe Alexandra. Now they have a whole new squad and Lindsey has to help his new team find their style.

He said: “The one thing I want to see is a mentality that we believe and that we have a real swagger about us and at the moment we need to find that.

“We feel as if we've got a bunch of individuals that have been thrown together and we try to coach them obviously to become a team which we will eventually see, but there needs to be a mentality towards that as well where we've got a bit of personality in the way we play and the players need to learn that really quickly because if you're going to play in my team you have got to have a personality to to be brave and to get on the ball.

“You've also got to have a tenacity about you where the opposition of the ball we’re going to go get after him and win the ball back so that can only happen over time. I can't give them that mentality I can't give them that fighting spirit to to have a bit of swagger about them but I'm sure when they've been with me over a course of weeks, or a month, they'll learn to to try to have that within their game and that's important that we have that personality to play in the way that we want to play.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsey revealed how he’d be spending the day after matchday: “I'm going to spend probably the whole day tomorrow watching this game back, watching Aldershot back, watching the game from last night back, and putting some bits together so we can really look at the detail of our tactical game so it's clear for the players.

“There's lots of elements of where we need to improve definitely. We're a new team so you know we're going to be coaching the team throughout the season as opposed to just preparing them.

“There's lots of lots of work to be done still because it's a new team but that's why I get paid a wage from the football club, for me to improve the players and to make sure that we're competitive in League One.”