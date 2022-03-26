The Reds had to battle hard for the win, which made it two on the trot at The People's Pension Stadium.

Ashley Nadesan scored what proved to be the winner in the 18th minute, but were tested by a battling Rochdale side and it was mainly down to Glenn Morris with a number of quality saves who ensured the winner.

Ashley Nadesan celebrates his match-winning strike. Picture by Cory Pickford

And Young, who was leading the side again after John Yems tested positive for Covid on Friday night, was pleased with the three points.

He said: "It wasn't one of our the best of performances but we have come out with three points and I think that is testament to the group.

"We are a team that never gives in and we stuck with it until the very end. We have had it over the season where sometimes you play very well and not got our just rewards but now we seemed to have turned a corner, especially at home.

"When you have Ashley Nadesan, Tom Nichols and Kwesi Appiah playing as your front three consistently you are always going to create and score goals."

And Young was full of praise for the outstanding Morris.

He said: "Cat has been here with me as long as I have been here and he's been fantastic not only on the pitch but off the pitch as well with his steady manor and his personality comes through when he is out there playing."

Since Lee Bradbury left the club and stepping up, Young has had a baptism of fire, being in charge of four games because of Yems' suspension and Covid.

But he said Yems and Bradbury had made it and easy transition for him.

"First of all I have to say thanks to John [Yems] and Lee [Bradbury]. They have been brilliant with me and allowed me to see everything, so it's been an easy transition.

"I have been exposed to it for a while. But the players know the plan and the manager was in up until yesterday. It was just about making sure the execution came out today.

"We have come away with a clean sheet and seemed to make our home little bit more of a fortress in the last couple of games,.

"I put that down to the manager and the demands he puts on the players but also the players and executing the plan today."

