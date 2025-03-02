“We still believe that we'll be fine.”

That was the message from Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot to the fans after his side were defeated 2-0 by relegation rivals Cambridge United.

After yesterday’s results across League One, Crawley have now dropped down to 23rd in the table and are six points from safety with 13 games to go.

Despite their position, Elliot is still optimistic that Reds can find a way out and insists that every player on the pitch is giving their all.

Rob Elliot believes Crawley Town will 'be fine' despite losing to League One relegation rivals Cambridge United. Picture by Michael Regan/Getty Images

He said: “I know there's a couple of shouts about desire, but I can promise that there's not a lack of desire in this group and anyone who had that wouldn't be in the squad.

“I know these players will give absolutely everything and we'll make sure we do that going into Tuesday because there's still a lot of points to play for.

“We still believe that we'll be fine. We will get what we need to get, but it comes with managing the moments better in the games and that's probably where we've let ourselves down in the last couple of games.”

At full time, boos echoed around the stadium from the home supporters and Elliot made it clear that these should be directed at him rather than his players.

He said: “I completely understand the frustration and I think it needs to be directed at me and not the players because I think the players are giving absolutely everything.

“It's a tough task regardless because we know our stature and we know that we've got a lot of young players who are inexperienced and they're gaining that valuable experience here.

“When you get home and things settle down and we look at the frustration of today but also look at the positivity the last couple of months have brought in terms of the recent results at home and how we've been positive and the players that come and impact it like it can be.

“We just need to stick to that, the squad's getting stronger and we're going to attack every single game and we just need to do it all together.”

Reds travel to Lincoln City on Tuesday night before they face Reading at home on Saturday.