'We want to get through' - Crawley Town boss excited about Vertu Trophy challenge as Aston Villa visit Broadfield Stadium

Tuesday night sees Crawley Town in action again against Aston Villa U21s in the Vertu Trophy group match.

The Reds go into the game with a bit of confidence, having been unbeaten in three games and back-to-back clean sheets. And Scott Lindsey is excited for the game.

He said “I’m really excited for Tuesday night, actually. I’m really looking forward to it. I’ve picked the team already, or we did before the game.

"Obviously, that could change through circumstance or injury or whatever happened today. But luckily, we didn’t come out with any scrapes. I picked the team, and we’ll be preparing the team on Monday. I’m actually looking forward to seeing some players play that we’ve not seen loads of.”

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey celebrates the win against Cheltenham Town | Picture: Kyle Hemsley/CTFC

In Lindsey’s first full term in charge, Crawley reached the last 16 where they were knocked out by Peterborough 2-1, with the likes of Ade Adeyemo and Joy Mukena featuring and becoming regular first team players. And Lindsey is keen to do well again this season.

He said “We’re desperate to do well in it this year. We haven’t got a B team, or a reserve team, or an academy, but we have got 20 professional footballers. So, it’s important that we win these games.

“So, we want to get through this early stages of the cup and continue playing because I want these players play football. I think it’s important for their development. I look forward to them games. I think they called it the Jack Roles Cup last year. He scored a lot of goals in it, didn’t he? I’m really excited for Tuesday night actually. I can’t wait.”