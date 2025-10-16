Lewes manager Bradley Pritchard admitted his side were “awful” in the first half of their 3-0 Sussex derby defeat at Chichester City.

The Rooks headed to Oaklands Park last Saturday seeking to break a seven-match winless run in all competitions. They were unsuccessful in doing so, after a harrowing first-half where Chi scored all three goals following basic Lewes errors.

“In the first half, we were awful,” said Pritchard. “We lacked energy and intensity. I don't know whether we expected to be better, or if we expected to continue where we left off, but we were way off the level needed to get a result in this league.

“The score wasn’t unfair after that first half performance.”

Lewes get forward at Chichester | Picture: James Boyes

Pritchard responded with four half-time substitutions in West Sussex, and commented that he did see an improvement.

“I saw us play with a higher line, more on the front foot. I saw us make forward runs and have better quality on the ball. I saw us cross more. It was more positive,” said the 39-year-old.

“As a manager who's just seen his side play like that in the first half, I needed to see that it mattered to the players, because it matters to me.

“I do believe it matters to them, but I needed to see that, and I did. I'm not gonna say I was happy, but it was nice to see us with some fight, and the boys who came on showed what we lacked in the first half.”

Jumping to it at Oaklands Park | Picture: James Boyes

Lewes slid to 12th place in the Isthmian Premier Division as a result, and at this early stage of the season are three points outside of the play-off positions and five points above the relegation zone.

Despite the old adage about the table beginning to take shape after 10 games, Pritchard said the current standings were not overly important to him.

“Where we’re placed is not the main thing – I think it's more about the points tally,” said Pritchard. “I'm really annoyed, because I think we should have more points on the board than we currently do.”

This weekend, the Rooks head to 17th-placed Aveley, who last season were relegated from the National League South.

The Rooks then face a Tuesday night trip to Folkestone Invicta, who are currently in 3rd place and unbeaten in the league.

Pritchard said his aim for the games it to “pick up the results previous performances have warranted.”