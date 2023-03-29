Joel Lynch gave his thoughts as a late penalty was enough to earn Crawley a point against a dominant Grimsby Town.

Grimsby led when Harry Clifton slammed the opener into the top corner at the near post, before Niall Maher conceded a late penalty, which Dom Telford squeezed past Max Crocombe.

Even though a draw flattered Crawley, the defender knew it was an important point as they try to beat the drop.

"It’s still a positive,” he said. “The performance wasn’t too good but we’ve taken a point. A month or so ago we probably would’ve lost that game. To play badly and still take a point is a positive. We definitely need to improve, it wasn’t good enough tonight, we know that. It’s a good environment at the moment in the squad. We’ve gone five games unbeaten now. So we’ll take that and kick on.

“We didn’t keep the ball enough. We were out of shape. We just weren’t good enough today and it caused us a lot of trouble. I think that was a bit of tiredness today.

"With the Saturday-Tuesday games it can be tough, but you’ve just got to keep going and find a way, that’s what it’s like in this league. We’ve picked up recently, we’ve gotten a lot better, but everyone knows we’ve still got a lot more in the tank.

“I thought in the first-half I was good, but in the second-half I was all over the place! We got away with it. It’s nice to play bad and get a point. I made a few tackles and blocks but that’s my job. I wish I didn’t have to make the tackles, the ball should be higher up the pitch, but it’ll come. The lads are building confidence and getting better. Today was a bit of a blip but we’re still getting the points.

Joel Lynch

“We just didn’t keep the ball up the pitch enough, we gave a lot of sloppy passes away and we just weren’t on it. That forced us to defend a lot and be out of position, but we’ve got to kick on to the next one. We’ll take a point at the moment, in the position we’re in, if we keep taking points and staying on this unbeaten run we’ll be fine.”