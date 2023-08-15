'We were really good tonight' - Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey delighted with 2-1 win over MK Dons

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey was delighted with his side’s performance against MK Dons which saw them rise to third in League Two.

Goals from Nick Tsaroulla and Danilo Orsi gave the Reds a 2-1 win and saw them rise up the table and now only Barrow and Saturday’s opponents Gillingham sit above them in the table.

It was a superb team performance and only a mistake led to the visitor’s goal in the first half. Otherwise the Reds dominated could have had a hatful of goals.

Lindsey said: “Really enjoyed the game. I thought we played well against a good strong side. I know Graham [Alexander] well and I know he will get his teams to run hard and press hard and give us a difficult game which I thought they did, but I am really proud of my team tonight. We played very, very well. There were some brilliant moments. I thought the first half an hour we were very good but we just came off it before half time, maybe 15 minutes, they came back into the game.

“When we came in at half-time we were pleased with what we saw. And in the second half I thought we carried on in the same vein and were very good again.”

Both goals were well worked team goals and that pleased the Reds boss. “Of course because we have won the game you are pleased, but I do feel we still missed a lot of chances,” he said. “Just pleased to win the game. It’s three points. It’s a difficult place to come this no matter who comes here are going to find it hard, let me tell you. We were really good tonight so I am really pleased with the goals.”

”Reds were forced to make an early change in the second half when Kellan Gordon limped off. He was replaced by Adam Campbell, who impressed with a lively display. Raf Khaleel and Klaidi Lolos also contributed from the bench. Lindsey said: “