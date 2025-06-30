Hassocks FC boss James Westlake looked forward to the Robins making their Isthmian League bow and declared: We aim to enjoy it.

The club take their place at step four for the first time after romping to the SCFL Premier Division title last season.

They’ve made a couple of changes to the management team and are busy moulding the squad – which will be largely the same as last year’s, with a high number of retained players announced in the past week or so.

On the management side, Westlake said: “We welcome Gaz Newton (goalkeeper coach) and Ellie-Mae Watson (physio) to the management team. Both bring plenty of experience in their areas and we are looking forward to working with them next season.

“Gaz will be supported by Tim Edwards, our goalkeeper coach for the past three seasons. Big thanks go to Darren Budd and Ash Cooper who contributed significantly to last season.”

Westlake said the management team were delighted to keep most of the 2024-25 title-winning squad together. “We have been really pleased the squad from last season is sticking with us,” he said. “There is real appetite among the group and the players are excited for the challenge ahead.

“Our aim is to add a few players to complement the group and they will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We are looking forward to getting the group back into pre-season and the games we have lined up should prepare us nicely for the fixtures we will be playing in the league next season.

“It is an exciting time for everyone involved at the football club. It will be interesting to see how we adapt as a group and we know it is going to be difficult. We will enjoy the journey and make sure we have a really good go at staying up.”

The friendlies start at South Park on Tuesday, July 1 and Guildford City on Saturday 5. The first at home is against Barking on Saturday 12, then the Robins go to Tooting & Mitcham on Tuesday 15 and host Burgess Hill for the Ann John Trophy on Saturday 19.

They host Arundel on Tuesday 22, go to Whitehawk on Saturday 26 and face Horsham at Culver Road on Wednesday 30 in the Community Shield.