What a brilliant day out in sunny Kent on Saturday. Eight hundred and forty Reds fans made the short journey to Gillingham.

Easily our biggest away following in the football league.

Thanks in part to the pay what you like deal that Gillingham FC introduced for the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley raced out of the blocks, dominating the first half, in which they were only denied a half time lead by the brilliance of that man Glenn Morris in the Gills goal.

A Crawley Town fan showing his feelings towards WAGMI United at The Priestfield Stadium on Saturday

The 1-0 defeat was tough to take. But we saw enough to see that we have got enough energy to get out of the situation we find ourselves in.

We will play a lot worse and win this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Scott Lindsey didn’t hide his disappointment at the end.

If ever the saying a game of two halves was appropriate then this was the game. For whatever reason we just couldn’t get going second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I like the no nonsense approach Lindsey has with his interviews. It’s refreshing to have a manager that says it as it is. I think better times are just around the corner for the Reds.

With three games coming up in the space of a week, starting with the visit of Crewe to the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday, we have plenty of opportunities to get some more points on the board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fans showed their support and passion in abundance at the Priestfield. We now need to show that same support and energy until the end of the season to get the job done and keep our EFL membership in tact.

#COYR