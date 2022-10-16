'We won’t be near the bottom much longer', says Crawley Town skipper George Francomb

The Reds were bottom of the league before facing Newport but goals from James Tilley and Ashley Nadesan have pushed the club above Hartlepool and into 23rd.

“Not being bottom anymore is everything,” said Francomb after coming on as a substitute against Newport in the 66th minute. “You don’t want to be bottom of the pile or anywhere near it to be honest, especially with the group of players we’ve got.

“In the last couple of seasons, we’ve had a very dangerous squad and were knocking on the doors of the play-offs both years so to be where we are is super disappointing. But with performances like that, we won’t be there for much longer.”

Reds celebrate Ashley Nadesan's superb header. Picture by Cory Pickford

Francomb’s appearance against Newport was his first since the 6th of August after an injury wiped him out of action after playing Leyton Orient. Meanwhile, Crawley only kept three clean sheets in 14 games without the former Norwich city man. “It was a long nine weeks out with back-to-back injuries,” said Francomb on his time away from the pitch. “It was really frustrating for me and I’ve been really disappointed to not be able to help team in this poor run of form.

“It’s been really tough watching the away games from home and being in the stands here, just doing rehab training week after week. It’s been a long time and I just want to be out there helping the team now.”

Crawley are currently under control of caretaker manager Lewis Young after the club parted ways with their head coach, Kevin Betsy last weekend. Following a difficult start to the season with only one win from 12 league games before beating Newport, the Reds fans have been what’s carried the team through the hard times. The atmosphere was amazing,” said Francomb. “You could tell they were behind us from minute one. We said in the changing room, get them behind us straight away, give them something to cheer and shout about.

“If we start games like that, no teams are going to want to come here when we’re on the front foot and the crowd are up.”

Tom Fellows, Crawley’s young winger on loan from West Bromwich Albion has been shifted around the starting eleven since joining the club. However, against Newport, the 19-year-old was given the license to roam forward and create attacks.