Chichester City FC squad are showing signs of tiredness at the end of a long and successful season – but they’ve vowed to carry on giving their all in their battle to reach the play-offs.

Miles Rutherford's side lost 2-1 at Hendon on Saturday to fall five points behind Dover Athletic in the race for fifth place and the final Isthmian premier play-off spot.

Since then Cray Valley have been deducted three points to slip to fifth – and Chi are only four points behind them. They’ve four games left to make up that gap – starting with a tough-looking trip to Chatham on Saturday.

Chatham are only three points behind Chi and not quite out of the play-off race themselves.

Chichester City take on Hendon at home earlier in the season - but they lost the return match 2-1 last weekend - picture by Neil Holmes

City are now guaranteed finishing no lower than 11th, a terrific effort in their first-ever season at step three of the non-league pyramid.

Coach Darin Killpartrick said the strains of the campaign were evident in their display at Hendon, when a Joe Clarke equaliser came in the middle of a goal in each half for the home side.

"They were hungrier than us and ran harder than us, which not many teams do,” he said. "We didn’t play with our normal flow or rhythm.

"Hendon were more on the front foot than we were. We are looking tired and are short of some key players through injury.

"We’ve rinsed this squad over the season and have only used 21 players, and it is starting to show if we’re honest.

"The only expectation over the final four games comes from within the camp. We trained well on Tuesday night and had good conversations about what we need to do better.

"So for these last few games, it’s chests out, shoulders back and let’s go for it. We have nothing to lose.”

City have been without a key quartet in recent games – keeper Kieran Magee, skipper Rob Hutchings, forward Ethan Prichard and top scorer Jimmy Wild.

Killpartrick said a couple of those could return for the trip to Chatham and the others might be seen back on the pitch soon after that. He said the players that had come in to fill the gaps had done well.

He thanked the fans – particularly the young ‘ultras’ – who have grown in number and been hugely supportive of the team.