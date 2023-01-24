Weather wins again... more Sussex football bites the dust

The winter weather has done its worst again – and hit the midweek Sussex football schedule.

The Crawley-Grimsby League Two clash planned for tonight was an early casualty and was postponed on Monday – as was Horsham’s Isthmian League visit to Brightlingsea Regent. But today (Tuesday) more of tonight’s games have been axed in the wake of pitch inspections.

Although temperatures have risen in many places, the severity of the weekend’s frost means many playing surfaces are still not fit for play.

Two Sussex Senior Cup ties have fallen by the wayside – Burgess Hill Town v Brighton and Hove Albion U23s and Bognor Regis Town v Eastbourne Borough.

In the Isthmian south east division, East Grinstead v Hythe and Whitehawk v Chatham were also off.

It’s not all bad news – some games have survived, among them Peacehaven’s home SCFL premier clash with Bexhill. It’s a 7.45pm kick-off.

It comes amid worries that the continuing bad weather will leave some Sussex sides with fixture pile-ups.