East Dean FC had to settle for a point in a 2-2 draw against Newtown Villa despite two rockets from Martin Lawrence

The Dean couldn't settle inside the opening 15 minutes and Villa had a couple of good chances from corners but the defence cleared their line.

Chances started falling to The Dean with a shot hitting the post from Ben Pett. Their graft paid off and the away side found themselves ahead as Lawrence battled through the defence and his fierce shot inside the box gave the keeper no chance.

Villa equalised five minutes later as their winger tucked the ball in at the front post.

Lawrence added a second for The Dean as his bending effort from 30 yards proved a real goal of the season contender.

The second half lost its edge slightly as the condition of the pitch made it difficult for both teams to find rhythm.

Chances were lacking for The Dean to extend their lead but Villa pushed and finally found an equaliser, hitting the post but scoring on the rebound.

Brad Platt had a brilliant chance to make it 3-2 but his one-on-one was well saved by the goalkeeper. Joby Oram made a brilliant save down the other end to keep the score level.