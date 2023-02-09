Chichester City took four points out of six in a week on the road as their recent revival continued.

Lloyd Rowlatt’s late strike earned Miles Rutherford’s men an eye-catching 1-0 win on Saturday away to Cray Valley PM, who are one of the favourites for promotion.

On Tuesday night Rowlatt was on target again, along with debutant Alex Weinberger, as City came from 1-0 and 2-1 down to draw 2-2 at Burgess Hill.

Following on from home wins over Haywards Heath and Lancing last week, it means City have taken ten points of the past 12 available – moving them up to a healthy tenth place, seven points clear of the relegation play-off places.

Chichester City press at Burgess Hill, where they drew 2-2 | Picture: Neil Holmes

Boss Rutherford said: “We’ve been a lot more workmanlike in recent games – our whole approach to games has changed.

"If you’d offered us ten points from these four games a few weeks ago, when we were struggling for results, we’d have bitten your hand off.

"We weren’t fantastic at Burgess Hill, although we still showed a good attitude, but to win at Cray Valley was brilliant.

"I rate Cray Valley as the best team in the league although they’ve now lost three in a row.

"That shows how unpredictable this league is – anyone can beat anyone else.”

City’s relentless schedule continues with two more home games in the coming week. They host 12th-placed VCD on Saturday and ittlehampton Town, who are eighth, next Tuesday.

