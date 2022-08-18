Welling and Weymouth beaten in perfect week on road for Worthing FC

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing are already making other teams sit up and take notice, having taken seven points from nine to sit second in the early table.

They followed their opening-day draw at home to Dover with an impressive 4-2 win at Welling, where Callum Kealy (2) Lewis White and Joe Rye were on target.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Hinshelwood celebrates the win at Weymouth in front of Worthing's fans | Picture: Mike Gunn

Weymouth v Worthing in pictures by Mike Gunn.

On Tuesday they went to Weymouth and were below-par in the first half but took the lead through Joel Colbran – then wrapped up a 3-0 win with an Ollie Pearce double.

Hinshelwood said his players had taken both tests in their stride – and he praised the fans who were supporting the team on their travels in great numbers.

Worthing insist they won’t get carried away by their unbeaten start as they prepare to host Chippenham on Saturday.

Worthing celebrate one of the four goals that saw off Welling | Picture: Mike Gunn

Hinshelwood told us: “I’m really pleased with how we’ve played in three very different games so far.

"At Welling we played really good football. Maybe it was a good time to play them because I think they’re going to be really strong but they’ve perhaps not found their rhythm yet.

"They’re a physical side with two strikers who are a real handful and we coped better when we switched to a back three.

"We created a lot of chances and it was nice to score four, having created a lot against Dover that we didn’t take. But some of our defending in the first half was weak.

"At Weymouth, the first half was probably the worst we’ve played for a long time – we couldn’t string passes together. But we showed grit to keep them out – Harrison made some good saves – then got opportunities and took them.

"Joel’s goal was against the run of play but gave us confidence and we built on it.”

Hinshelwood is rotating his squad and unafraid to change a winning team and feels he has up to 20 players who want to be in the starting line-up. He said he was confident the players would remain grounded after their fine start, adding: “We know any complacency will get punished.”