Wembley dreams? Maybe not yet but Bexhill and Little Common want FA Vase glory
Wembley might be a long way off for Bexhill United and Little Common – but it will surely be in their thoughts tomorrow.
Both clubs throw themselves into second-round ties in the FA Vase dreaming of the sort of run that took fellow Sussex side Littlehampton to HQ last May. Winners at this stage earn £900 and a spot in the last 64.
Bexhill have a big home tie – they welcome Eastbourne Town to The Polegrove, having reached round two courtesy of a come-from-behind 2-1 win in Hampshire in the first round.
Little Common travel to Oxfordshire for their tie – facing Wallingford and Crowmarsh.
Bexhill boss Ryan Light said: “After the heroics in Hampshire in the previous round against a much-fancied Horndean side, we are now looking forward to a home tie on Saturday against a team we know all about.
“Eastbourne Town will be the visitors and they come into the game in good form having picked up a few good results of late.
"Both teams like to attack so I’m sure it’s going to be a really entertaining afternoon at The Polegrove.
“It’s probably a bit early to start dreaming of Wembley just yet but the winners of this tie will progress into the last 64 of a national competition, which would be a huge achievement.
“We should have everyone available and be pretty much back to full strength after a plethora of suspensions and injuries hit the squad last Saturday.”
Little Common boss Russell Eldridge said of their hosts: “They play at the same step as us in the Combined Counties North. It's a tie we're looking forward to and we have prepared as best we can for the game.
"We know a bit about them and how they play but it's about how we apply ourselves on the day. If we perform to the level, we can, we'll have a good chance of progressing. It's nice to be facing a team from a different league and area.”
Common lost 6-4 in an SCFL premier thriller at Crowborough on Tuesday night but Eldridge said: “We're generally in good form, and there are no changes in the squad in terms of injuries and suspensions.
"We have players in good form and we'll be looking to them to continue that as well the experienced ones in the group.”