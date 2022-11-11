Wembley dreams? Maybe not yet but Bexhill and Little Common want FA Vase glory

Both clubs throw themselves into second-round ties in the FA Vase dreaming of the sort of run that took fellow Sussex side Littlehampton to HQ last May. Winners at this stage earn £900 and a spot in the last 64.

Bexhill have a big home tie – they welcome Eastbourne Town to The Polegrove, having reached round two courtesy of a come-from-behind 2-1 win in Hampshire in the first round.

Little Common travel to Oxfordshire for their tie – facing Wallingford and Crowmarsh.

Little Common score at Crowborough - where they lost 6-4 - in midweek, and they're on the road again this weekend in the FA Vase | Picture: Joe Knight

Bexhill boss Ryan Light said: “After the heroics in Hampshire in the previous round against a much-fancied Horndean side, we are now looking forward to a home tie on Saturday against a team we know all about.

“Eastbourne Town will be the visitors and they come into the game in good form having picked up a few good results of late.

"Both teams like to attack so I’m sure it’s going to be a really entertaining afternoon at The Polegrove.

“It’s probably a bit early to start dreaming of Wembley just yet but the winners of this tie will progress into the last 64 of a national competition, which would be a huge achievement.

Bexhill celebrate their win at Horndean in the last round | Picture: Joe Knight

“We should have everyone available and be pretty much back to full strength after a plethora of suspensions and injuries hit the squad last Saturday.”

Little Common boss Russell Eldridge said of their hosts: “They play at the same step as us in the Combined Counties North. It's a tie we're looking forward to and we have prepared as best we can for the game.

"We know a bit about them and how they play but it's about how we apply ourselves on the day. If we perform to the level, we can, we'll have a good chance of progressing. It's nice to be facing a team from a different league and area.”

Common lost 6-4 in an SCFL premier thriller at Crowborough on Tuesday night but Eldridge said: “We're generally in good form, and there are no changes in the squad in terms of injuries and suspensions.