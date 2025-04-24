Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It seems like Mission Impossible for Crawley Town into the last couple of games of the season, but one man who believes they can pull off the great escape is midfielder Jack Roles.

The 26-year-old was recalled from his loan spell at Gateshead by Scott Lindsey when he return for his second spell as Reds boss.

Roles has played a vital part in the four points they picked up over the Easter weekend - in the unfamiliar role of right wing back.

And he will continue to play a vital role in the last week of the season where only two wins will be enough for Crawley to stand a chance of staying up. When we asked Roles if they can do it, he was emphatic in his reply. “Of course we can, we're Crawley,” he said. “No one thought we could get promoted last year, no one gave us a chance this year, and with two games left, we're still fighting.

Jack Roles in action against Exeter City | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

“We would rather be in a better position, but look, that's football, we can't dwell on the past, we can only focus on the next two games, and if it's not meant to be, it's not meant to be.

“But it won't be through the thought of trying, and we're all going to leave everything on that pitch on Saturday, and if we get through that game, we'll leave everything at Shrewsbury away.”

Reds are relying on Burton, who have three games left, and Bristol Rovers losing their final games to stand any chance of staying up. But Roles said they will not focus on other results. “I'm sure the Gaffer would let us know what's going on, because as you said, we have to win, so if we're winning and Burton are winning, it's not going to change anything. If we're winning and Burton are losing, it's not going to change anything. We just have to win, so that's all we can control for 90 minutes on the pitch, and when we come in, hopefully we'll get the good news that they've dropped points, and then we've taken it down to the last game.”

And Roles has enjoyed his time at right wing back. “It's been really enjoyable, it's something I've never ever done before,” he said. “It's just taken me a bit by surprise how kind of well I've done in the position over the two games, because it's been two hard-ish games, and I feel like I've held my own a bit.

“I've been quite proud of myself, because I've never done it before, and it's been quite unnatural, but when you've got Smudge [Neil Smith] on the sideline and Dicko [Chris Dixon] just talking you through the game and giving you ideas, and then the manager comes in half-time, because he's been in the stands for the last two games, he can see a bigger picture and he can tell me what to do.

“So with all the help around, it made it a lot easier, and I just want to play as many minutes as possible, it doesn't matter if it's in the middle or on the right. I think I played up front at the start of the season against Brighton, so I've kind of done a bit of everything this season.”