'We're going to need decisions' - Crawley Town boss reveals frustration with contract negotiations

Scott Lindsey may be happy with his two new signings – but he has been left frustrated negotiatiosn with players he wants to keep at the Broadfield Stadium.

Reds retained list, which was published on May 12, showed six players were in negotiations, saying ‘The club and player have entered a period of negotiation as the player's current contract has come to an end'.

Those players were club captain Dion Conroy, Harry Forster, Liam Fraser, Ryan Sandford, Jeremy Kelly and Joy Mukena, five of whom were in the promotion-winning squad in the 2024/25 season under Lindsey.

But even though Crawley have been active in the transfer market with the signings of Reece Brown and Harry McKirdy, news on the contracts have been very quiet with no hint of resolution as yet.

And that has left the Reds boss frustrated.

Lindsey told us: “That one has been frustrating. So the players that we want to keep has been kind of too slow for me and there's going to come a point where we're going to need decisions from these players we'll just have to wait and see.”

And on the window generally, Lindsey added: “I think it's been up to now probably a slow window but with the two signings we've made, I’m really happy but hopefully we've got some more to add to that.”