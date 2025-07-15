Worthing FC v West Ham United XI, pre-season friendlyplaceholder image
West Ham United XI beaten at Worthing - the match in 20 photos

By Steve Bone
Published 15th Jul 2025, 07:56 BST
Worthing’s first home friendly of pre-season turned into an afternoon to savour for Brad Dolaghan – as he marked his return to Woodside Road with a hat-trick against the club that had released him, west Ham.

A young Hammers XI were blown away by the forward’s treble after Bailey Smith had cancelled out the visitors’ opener.

It was a first chance for Rebels fans to see many of Chris Agutter’s new signings in action and they must have gone away encouraged by what they saw in this 4-1 win.

The game came after Agutter had boosted his squad with three deals – signing Dolaghan and keepers Seb Stacey and Taylor Seymour. Stacey has come in on loan from MK Dons and Seymour has re-signed after being part of last season’s squad.

Worthing next host Chatham on Saturday.

See photos from the win over West Ham – by Mike Gunn – on this page and the ones linked. Get the latest from Woodside Road in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.

