West Ham United XI beaten at Worthing - the match in 20 photos

A young Hammers XI were blown away by the forward’s treble after Bailey Smith had cancelled out the visitors’ opener.
It was a first chance for Rebels fans to see many of Chris Agutter’s new signings in action and they must have gone away encouraged by what they saw in this 4-1 win.
The game came after Agutter had boosted his squad with three deals – signing Dolaghan and keepers Seb Stacey and Taylor Seymour. Stacey has come in on loan from MK Dons and Seymour has re-signed after being part of last season’s squad.
Worthing next host Chatham on Saturday.
See photos from the win over West Ham – by Mike Gunn – on this page and the ones linked. Get the latest from Woodside Road in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.