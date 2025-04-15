Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Dean succumbed to yet another West Sussex League defeat as their attempt to stay in Division 1 took another hit against Hunston.

Once again with a depleted squad, the Dean knew that points were the only thing that mattered by the end of 90 minutes.

They didn't start well and struggled to get a hold of the ball and play any sort of football and were punished when Hunston took the lead.

Brad Platt had a good one on one chance but the keeper saved his effort. Again Platt had the opportunity to score but his lobbed effort hit the top of the bar.

HT Hunston 1-0 East Dean

The second half was much better for The Dean and they were hopeful a goal was imminent, but their chances couldn't be converted.

Hunston doubled their lead with 15 to go. Despite their efforts the away side couldn't claw anything back, ending the game with another defeat.