Westfield hosted Ringmer with a chance to put pressure on the top three in the Mid Sussex League premier – and it turned out to be an enthralling game that possibly lacked a bit of quality, ending 3-3.

On a sticky pitch that had been waterlogged in the morning, Westfield controlled possession without really threatening until a flurry of corners should have bought the fist goal, with Ben Radley heading against the bar.

Ringmer scored with their first meaningful attack as the Westfield defence were caught in possession with players high up the pitch and a simple ball was played through for the Ringmer forward to beat the onrushing Holmwood.

Westfield score in their 3-3 draw with Ringmer | Picture: Joe Knight

One became two in the 45th minute when captain Joe Dickens’ missed clearance was driven home superbly with the outside of the boot by the Ringmer winger.

It looked like it would be a tall order for the Westies to get anything from the game. But in a moment of quality, George Landais beat three down the right before delivering a wicked ball into the near post that was slid home by the Ringmer skipper.

At last the Westies’ tails were up and the half-time whistle brought an end to a poor first half.

In the second half the Westies came out all guns blazing and Landais capitalised on a rare mistake from the Ringmer keeper to slot home for his 28th of the season.

What should have been the winning moment fell to Baxter Orchard, who expertly directed his volley inside the far post from a Ryan Moir free-kick.

It was a superb comeback against a Ringmer side who showed all the characteristics of a side that will be up challenging at the top next season.

But it wasn’t over … with the last kick off the game a ball was delivered into the Westfield box and after two attempted clearances it fell to the Ringmer forward to grab a point.

