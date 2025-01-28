Westfield victory sets up all-East Sussex Football League semi-final in Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup

Westfield's first team in action earlier in the season - now their seconds areon the trail of cup glory

There will be an all-Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League semi-final in the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup.

Westfield II set up a last-four clash at home to fellow Premier Division side Punnetts Town courtesy of a 1-0 quarter-final win over Ridgewood on Saturday.

A first-half goal from Jay Tomlin ensured Westfield edged out a Ridgewood team lying bottom of the Mid-Sussex League Premier Division at the Knight & Davey Community Stadium.

The semi-final is scheduled for Saturday February 8 and the winners will face the winners of the all-Southern Combination League Division Two tie between Hailsham Town and Rustington.

Hailsham, incidentally, edged out Westfield’s first team, which plays in the Mid-Sussex League Premier Division, in another of Saturday’s quarter-finals.

Elsewhere last weekend, Hollington United became the first club through to the semi-finals of the East Sussex Football League Challenge Cup (Premier Division).

The top-flight leaders were 2-0 home victors over Sedlescombe Rangers, setting up a last-four trip to The JC Tackleway or Westfield II.

Danny Spice and Sonny Dullaway were on target in Hollington’s 11th consecutive win in all competition.

Four matches in the ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 1/2) beat the weather and they produced 25 goals between them.

Division Two leaders Bexhill AAC II prevailed 5-3 at home to Division One pacesetters SC Pass & Move in probably the most eye-catching second-round encounter.

Charlie Morgan (2), Leo Oliver (2) and Rhys Oliver hit the net as AAC booked a last-eight trip to Wadhurst United or Crowhurst.

Joseph Elliott’s brace and a Tyler Smith finish couldn’t save Pass & Move from a fourth straight league and cup defeat.

Northiam 75, who are unbeaten in Division One, enjoyed a 2-0 success at home to Division Two outfit Parkfield.

The goals of Stephen Housago and Jack Still earned Northiam a home meeting with Catsfield or Ninfield in the next stage.

Division One also overcame Division Two as Hawkhurst United saw off visiting Sedlescombe Rangers Development 6-3.

Leon Fisher (2), George Lawrence, Mark Mitchell, Morgan Todd and James Walker scored for the Hawks, who will visit Battle Town II or Westfield III for a semi-final spot.

Ben Cowell, Del Longley and Connor Hensher were on the scoresheet for Rangers.

The one outstanding first-round contest, between Little Common II and Victoria Baptists, was concluded at the second attempt, albeit only after going all the way to penalties.

The Commoners eventually edged through 3-1 on spot kicks having recovered from 2-0 down at half time to draw 3-3 in the game itself.

Attilio Field, Kit Harris-Macrae and Taylor Norton found the net for Common, who will visit Hooe in the last eight.

Kyle Daines, Aaron West and Felix Smith were the scorers for a Victoria outfit which had won its previous seven matches in all competitions.

The top two sides in Division Four advanced to the quarter-finals of the ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 3/4) at the expense of teams from Division Three.

Pevensey & Westham thumped Orington 7-1 at Eastbourne Sports Park to set up a home last-eight clash against Bexhill AAC III or Icklesham Casuals.

Stuart Potter and Isaac Faith netted twice each for Pevensey, whose other marksmen were Connor Middleton, Jamie Putland and Reece Shaw.

A solitary Sam Saunders strike was the highlight for Orington, who had won all of their previous four outings.

Northiam 75 II also got the better of higher-division opposition, in their case courtesy of a 1-0 win away to Burwash in a match where both sides had a player sent off.

A first-half Adam Gerken goal was sufficient for Northiam, who will travel to Hastings Athletic or St Leonards Social II in the next stage.

Westfield IV joined Pevensey and Northiam in the last eight after getting the better of Division Three rivals Mountfield United 4-2.

Mountfield are 24 points better off than Westfield in the league, but the Westies came out on top on this occasion and will be away to Crowhurst III or Sovereign Saints Development next.

Two Kian Jamieson goals, and one apiece by Daniel Harvey and Bobby Baldock ensured Westfield turned the league table upside down. George Dean and Dylan Harley replied for Mountfield.

Just one league fixture was played last weekend and it produced a narrow 2-1 home triumph for Jesters Town over Bexhill AAC in the Premier Division.

All the goals came during the second half at Hailsham Community College and it was Jesters who emerged victorious via the finishing of Louis Osborne and Jack Barlow.

Second-bottom AAC, for whom Zack McEniry found the back of the net, are now five points behind their conquerors having played a game fewer.

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Hollington United 13-34 (+35 goal difference), Rye Town 12-24 (+8), Punnetts Town 12-21 (+16), Sidley United 16-17 (-17), Sandhurst 12-15 (-8), Westfield II 9-14 (+8), The JC Tackleway 12-14 (-4), Jesters Town 11-13 (-2), Bexhill AAC 10-8 (-17), Sedlescombe Rangers 11-5 (-19). Bexhill Town withdrawn.

Division 1 (played-points): SC Pass & Move 14-28 (+27), Ninfield 10-26 (+30), Northiam 75 10-26 (+24), Rye Town II 11-25 (+29), Herstmonceux 8-12 (-9), St Leonards Social 11-11 (-13), Hawkhurst United 10-7 (-18), Crowhurst II* 12-3 (-45), Battle Town II 12-2 (-25). * = points adjusted.

Division 2 (played-points): Bexhill AAC II 10-26 (+22), Victoria Baptists 9-21 (+26), Westfield III 11-20 (-4), Little Common II 9-16 (+5), Wadhurst United 9-13 (+6), Parkfield 12-10 (-10), Catsfield 11-9 (-8), Hooe 8-8 (-6), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 11-1 (-31). Jesters Town II withdrawn.

Division 3 (played-points): Crowhurst III 14-30 (+24), The JC Tackleway II 12-28 (+30), Mountfield United 11-26 (+27), Ticehurst 12-20 (+11), Orington 11-19 (+3), Burwash 9-11 (+1), Robertsbridge United 10-8 (-7), Hastings Athletic 14-7 (-38), Battle Town Development 7-6 (-17), Westfield IV 10-2 (-34).

Division 4 (played-points): Northiam 75 II 13-32 (+38), Pevensey & Westham 13-30 (+55), The JC Tackleway III 13-28 (+64), Bexhill AAC III 12-26 (+34), Robertsbridge United II 11-18 (+11), Sovereign Saints Development 11-17 (+20), Hastings Comets 11-12 (+4), Hawkhurst United II 13-10 (-22), St Leonards Social II 13-10 (-35), Icklesham Casuals 12-8 (-24), Hastings Athletic II 12-0 (-145).

Fixtures – Saturday February 1 (kick-off 2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Bexhill AAC v The JC Tackleway, Sedlescombe Rangers v Jesters Town, Westfield II v Hollington United.

Division 1: Hawkhurst United v Northiam 75.

Division 3: Mountfield United v Orington, Westfield IV v Battle Town Development.

Division 4: Hastings Athletic II v Pevensey & Westham, Icklesham Casuals v Hastings Comets, Northiam 75 II v Bexhill AAC III.

ESFL Challenge Cup (Premier Division) quarter-finals: Punnetts Town v Rye Town, Sandhurst v Sidley United.

ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 1/2), 2nd round: Battle Town II v Westfield III, Catsfield v Ninfield, Hooe v Little Common II, St Leonards Social v Rye Town II, Wadhurst United v Crowhurst II.

ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 3/4), 2nd round: Crowhurst III v Sovereign Saints Development, Hastings Athletic v St Leonards Social II, Robertsbridge United v The JC Tackleway II, Ticehurst v Hawkhurst United II.

Sussex Junior Challenge Cup, 4th round (1.30pm): Ashurst United v Victoria Baptists.