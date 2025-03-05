Westlake hails bounce-back kings Hassocks after win at Midhurst

By Steve Bone
Published 5th Mar 2025, 17:00 BST

Hassocks boss James Westlake praised his players for their continued ability to bounce back from losses – after they got their SCFL Premier title bid back on track with a 2-0 win at Midhurst.

It came a fortnight after their previous game – and that was a 3-0 defeat at Crawley Down Gatwick – and the victory, through goals by Ruari Farrell and Morgan Vale, put them 13 points clear.

Westlake said of the Midhurst trip: “It’s never an easy place to go. I thought we did well first half, created good chances and could been further head at half time.

“Midhurst had good spells in the second half without really troubling our goal and it was good to wrap the game up at the end.

James Westlake is delighted with Hassocks' progressJames Westlake is delighted with Hassocks' progress
James Westlake is delighted with Hassocks' progress

“It was a professional performance ensuring we bounced back quickly after the Crawley Down Gatwick defeat.

“Throughout the course of this season, we have done brilliantly to bounce back after a defeat. After every defeat this season, we have made sure we win the next game.”

Westlake continues to keep everyone’s feet on the ground despite their lofty league position.

"Like we’ve said all season, no-one expects us to be where we are in the league. We are just making sure we tick one game off at a time and seeing where that leaves us,” he said.

"There is a lot of football to be played. We know what’s required of us and we will be focusing on ourselves.”

Hassocks are on the road yet again this weekend – to Eastbourne United.

