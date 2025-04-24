'We've got to win' - Crawley Town boss' simple message to his players as fight for survival continues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The maths is simple for Crawley Town. They have to win two games - starting with Northampton Town on Saturday - to stand any chance of staying up.

But even if they do win both games, it might not be enough depending on Burton and Bristol Rovers results.

Burton have three games left and if they win two of those, Crawley are down unless there is a freak turnaround in goal difference.

If Crawley lose and either Burton or Bristol pick up any points on Saturday, that is it.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

But Scott Lindsey said all his side are focussed on is winning.

“Obviously it’s an important game, a big game for us. We've got to win. So our minds are all focused fully on that. We spoke this morning, debriefed the game from Monday and we recognised what we've got to do. And we've got two big games, two games we've got to win.

“We're really focused on that. We're at home, which is a massive positive, big plus. We're good at home. “Fans are good at home. Fans are good away. But we like being at home. But what will be, will be.”

Bristol Rovers kick off early on Saturday so Reds staff, players and fans alike will know what’s happening.

But Lindsey will only focus on Crawley.

“We can only focus on us, I've said that this morning in the meeting with the players that what we've got to do is, is do what we can do, which is win two games. And if Burton win or Bristol Rovers win or something else happens, that's completely out of our hands.

“We can't affect that. But what we can affect is our two results. We've got to make sure that we get two positive results. And what will be will be. What we don't want to do is drop points and that's the reason why we've gone down. Do you know what I mean? We've got to make sure that we've got to go and win our games now.”

Nobody thought Crawley would still be in with a chance of survival when Lindsey returned to the Broadfield Stadfium.

Lindsey said: “I come in here with nine games to go. We were 12 points behind and to say that we're still in, in the mix, we have two games to go. That deserves a lot of credit and the players have got to take a lot of that credit.