'We've got to win games of football' - Crawley Town boss says his are 'very, very close to being a good side'

Scott Lindsey believes his Crawley Town side can replicate their away form during their promotion-winning season – but says whether it’s home or away, his side have ‘got to win games of football’.

Reds travel to Harrogate Town this Saturday as they look to pick up their first win of the League Two season – and Harrogate was one of the ten away grounds Reds collected three points from in the 2023/24 season.

On that day Klaidi Lolos scored a stunning 71st minute winner as Reds searched for a play-off place.

But Lindsey doesn’t care if they win home or away, as long as the victories start to come.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

“I don't necessarily think it matters whether it's home or away. We've got to win games of football,” he said. “We're capable of doing that. You've seen that last week. We're turning up at Chesterfield, we should have gone on and won that, that's my point. But yeah, I think we're more than capable of repeating that [away form from 2023/24].

“I think that we're very close to being a good side. Very, very close to being a good side. We've just got to make sure we start well.

“And if we get in front, we've got to try and manage moments in the game better than we are doing at the moment.”

Lindsey was critical of his players after they threw away a 2-0 lead to only claim at point at Chesterfield last week. But he has been impressed with the mentality of his players since his comments.

He said: “Their mentality is brilliant and they agree. They agree because and I said to them after the game, I don't need to raise my voice to tell you the truth, but I'm going to tell you the truth. I just spoke really openly to them about what I felt.

“And sometimes I protect them, I don't say what I think or feel, certainly in the press.

“But I just felt that Saturday was a game where we let it slip through our own doing, in my opinion.”

And the Reds boss says he and the players believe they are close to getting that elusive first win. “I am really impressed with them. The lads know that we're really close,” said Lindsey. “Our performances have been good. Really, I keep saying that apart from obviously the first game. The performances have been good and I feel that the players know that. We've kind of drawn two games against arguably the two teams that were backed to win this league or certainly get promoted.

“And we've been present in certainly all them games and I think that we're so close. I don't think that we've taken our chances in front of goal as well as probably other teams have. And you look at teams that are probably five or six points in front of us. Have they played as well as we have in their games? Probably not, but they've just taken their chances.

“So that's something that we've got to improve on, definitely.”

And Lindsey is excited about the trip top Harrogate. He said: “We're desperate to win a game so we can't wait to get out there and do that. Hopefully Saturday that will be the day that we do it.

“We're really excited for the game, again on the road. It's another long journey but looking forward to it.”