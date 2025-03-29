'We've set the standard, we now need to keep it there for the rest of the season', says Crawley Town assistant boss
Everyone who was at the Broadfield Stadium saw a different Reds side on Saturday which resulted in what could be a crucial win against Bristol Rovers.
The atmosphere, the players’ intent, Lindsey’s passion – it was all there.
But now that standard has been set, they have got to keep it there. That’s the message from new assistant manager Neil Smith.
The former Gillingham, Reading and Fulham midfielder joined Lindsey’s staff last week and got straight down to work with the former Reds boss.
And Smith has been impressed with what he has since started, and he is in full agreement with Lindsey about being confused with where the squad is in the League One table.
"Friday morning when we trained and I'm watching them, I couldn't believe they are where they are,” he said. “So then you go, ‘oh is it just a training session’ and then Saturday, that first half was some of the best football I had seen for a few seasons, the atmosphere was amazing, the supporters were jumping.
"I don't know what's happened in the past, I don't know what's gone on beforehand but I'm looking at that first Friday, that first half on Saturday, the supporters, and wondering how they are where they are.”
He thought it might just be the buzz of Lindsey returning but he said: “Come in Monday, are we looking for that little chink in the armour, no, Tuesday on it, today on it and we just hope we can keep it going, they've set a standard now.
"We all have, as a management team, as a bunch of players, as a staff and a club, the standard has been set, we now need to keep it there for the rest of the season.”