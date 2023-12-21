'What could be better?' - Crawley Town boss ready for AFC Wimbledon clash under the Friday Night Lights

Crawley Town face AFC Wimbledon under the Friday night lights at the Broadfield Stadium tomorrow – and Scott Lindsey cannot wait.

The game was moved from Saturday and it’s guaranteed to be great atmosphere. “I’m really Looking forward to it,” said Lindsey. “ It’s a great game isn’t it? Friday night under the lights, local derby, what could be better?"

Johnnie Jackson’s side are currently seventh in the League Two table and Lindsey is aware of the threat they pose.

He said: “They have really good forward players, players who can hurt you in forward areas. They have good midfield players who can open you up at any time.

“We are going to have to be at our best, but hopefully we can take the game to them and we can have our own forward threats.”

Reds lost 3-1 to Mansfield Town last time out despite dominating for long periods and after the game defender Will Wright said he would have taken playing poorer and winning the game. Lindsey said: “I do agree [with Will] because we want to gain points but performances are key to us. We always feel if we perform to our level that the results will be a bi-product of that.

“The win would have been nice, I feel we deserved something from the game but probably didn’t deserve it for not defending well in moments.”

After Friday, Reds travel to Gillingham before a trip to MK Dons on Friday, January 29. Reds beat Colchester United on their last away trip but Lindsey does not believes there has been a change in confidence or mentality with his players.

He said: “I think there’s always been a confidence there. I feel we have always played relatively well throughout the season away but I feel we haven’t got the results we have deserved.”