What Eastbourne Borough chairman has noticed about club's trialists

As the fixtures for the Sports’ new season were published, chairman Dave Blackmore highlighted the trend.

“All clubs run the rule over trialists in a close season – but the difference this year is that we are attracting a significantly higher calibre of players than ever before,” he said.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"What that says about Eastbourne Borough, about our management team, about the health and ambitions of our club, is huge.

Eastbourne Borough take the game to Crawley at the Lane last weekend / Picture: Lydia Redman

“Danny is steadily shaping his squad and we are very close to announcing some important signings. Supporters are already liking what they see.

These triallists are not just hopefuls, they are players with real ability and pedigree. A number have played in the Football League.”

On Saturday Borough fans can see their troops take on another Football League outfit, AFC Wimbledon.

And talking of Wimbledon, the big screens in the Langney Sports clubhouse will be showing the ladies’ final from SW19 from 2pm – so punters can manage 59 minutes of top tennis before heading for the terraces to watch Bloor continue his team-building project.

AFC Wimbledon, surprisingly relegated to League Two on the final day of last season – have a reputation for good football, and are expected to field a strong side.