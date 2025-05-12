'What happened???" - Crawley Town fans question star's contract as club publish retained and released list

Crawley Town star Jeremy Kelly is in contract negotiations | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Crawley Town Football Club have published their released and retained list – and one player’s status has got Reds fans asking questions.

In their retained and released list, the club revealed Sonny Fish, Jasper Sheik and Tyreece John-Jules were leaving the club, along with loan players

Kamari Doyle, Bradley Ibrahim and Toby Steward returning to their parent clubs.

The players still under contract are Joe Wollacott, Rory Feely, Charlie Barker, Max Anderson, Gavan Holohan, Will Swan, Jack Roles, Panutche Camara, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, Benjamin Tanimu, Armando Quitirna, Ade Adeyemo, Toby Mullarkey, Antony Papadopoulos, Josh Flint, Tola Showunmi, Ben Radcliffe and, Louie Watson.

The club also revealed six players – Dion Conroy, Harry Forster, Liam Fraser, Ryan Sandford, Jeremy Kelly and Joy Mukena – who were in negotiations.

And it’s one of those players which has Reds fans scratching their heads.

Kelly, who has been at the club since January 2024 and is big hit with fans, signed a two-year deal in June, which should see him under contract until June 2026. But Reds fans are questioning why he is ‘in negotiations’.

Replying the club’s post on X, Ivan Thac-Lownesout said: “Thought Jeremy signed a two year deal last summer?”

Mitch Moylan said: “JK signed a two year deal???”

CTFC Sam reposted the club’s post from last summer announcing Kelly’s contract and said: “???”

@charliemoylan1 said: “Didn’t JK sign a two year deal in the summer?”

@CrawleyRumors said: “Jeremy Kelly Signed a two year deal last summer. What happened???”

@billy_wesson said what the reason might be: “Kelly may have signed a 2 year deal.. doesn’t mean there wasn’t a clause about relegation in it.”