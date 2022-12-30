Edit Account-Sign Out
What is happening at Crawley Town? Former Doncaster Rovers, Millwall and Gillingham star to lead 'surprising' squad against Stevenage, ex-Chelsea star 'current favourite' to takeover as boss, CTSA demands meeting with owners - follow the events live

Ever since owners WAGMI United took over Crawley Town it has been a rollercoaster ride.

By Mark Dunford
28 minutes ago

But in the last week we have seen a home defeat, the star striker being sold to a relegation rival and manager Matty Etherington and his assistant Simon Davies part ways with the club which has resulted in worry, anger and frustration from the fans.

The club face Stevenage tonight (Friday, December 30) before a trip to Newport County on Monday.

Follow live updates below of the happenings at Crawley Town.

The Broadfield Stadium
Crawley Town latest

Key Events

  • Crawley Town prepare to face Stevenage after a week of turmoil
  • Boxing Day: 2-1 defeat to Sutton
  • Wednesday December 28: Tom Nichols sold to Gillingham
  • Thursday December 29: Club mutually agrees to part ways with Matthew Etherington after just 34 days in charge
The first we have heard from an owner

Another call from a fan for WAGMI to say something

A new favourite for the job apparently

A quiet day?

Club legend has his say

If you fancy going to Stevenage tonight!

Rallying call

Henry Winter having his say

Get behind the boys!

