Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

What is happening at Crawley Town? LIVE: Reds fans want Portsmouth pair, former Chelsea star favourite for manager job, club addresses 'distressing rumours'

Ever since owners WAGMI United took over Crawley Town it has been a rollercoaster ride.

By Mark Dunford
4 minutes ago

But since Boxing Day, we have seen two defeats and a an exciting draw, the star striker being sold to a relegation rival and manager Matty Etherington and his assistant Simon Davies part ways with the club which has resulted in worry, anger and frustration from the fans.

Follow live updates below of the happenings at Crawley Town.

Hide Ad

The page will show when there are updates.

The Broadfield Stadium

Crawley Town latest LIVE

Key Events

  • Club releases statement addressing ‘disappointing and distressing rumours'
  • Boxing Day: 2-1 defeat to Sutton
  • Wednesday December 28: Tom Nichols sold to Gillingham
  • Thursday December 29: Club mutually agrees to part ways with Matthew Etherington after just 34 days in charge
  • Friday, December 31: 3-1 defeat to Stevenage
  • Monday, January 2: Crawley Town draw 2-2 at Newport County away
Show new updates

Addressing rumours

Could we see these two back together again?

Could Matty return to Posh?

Moe is back

Another Crawley candidate?

New date for Tranmere clash

The latest odds in the relegation battle

Transfer wish

Transfer market

‘Throw money at him'

Next Page
Page 1 of 17