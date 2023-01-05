But since Boxing Day, we have seen two defeats and a an exciting draw, the star striker being sold to a relegation rival and manager Matty Etherington and his assistant Simon Davies part ways with the club which has resulted in worry, anger and frustration from the fans.
- Club releases statement addressing ‘disappointing and distressing rumours'
- Boxing Day: 2-1 defeat to Sutton
- Wednesday December 28: Tom Nichols sold to Gillingham
- Thursday December 29: Club mutually agrees to part ways with Matthew Etherington after just 34 days in charge
- Friday, December 31: 3-1 defeat to Stevenage
- Monday, January 2: Crawley Town draw 2-2 at Newport County away
Hessenthaler returns to MEMS Priestfield Stadium as Head of Recruitment with Jackett taking up the role of Director of Football. Jackett was 4/1 to get Crawley Town job with the bookies