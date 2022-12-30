But in the last week we have seen a home defeat, the star striker being sold to a relegation rival and manager Matty Etherington and his assistant Simon Davies part ways with the club which has resulted in worry, anger and frustration from the fans.
The club face Stevenage tonight (Friday, December 30) before a trip to Newport County on Monday.
Follow live updates below of the happenings at Crawley Town.
Crawley Town latest
Key Events
- Crawley Town prepare to face Stevenage after a week of turmoil
- Boxing Day: 2-1 defeat to Sutton
- Wednesday December 28: Tom Nichols sold to Gillingham
- Thursday December 29: Club mutually agrees to part ways with Matthew Etherington after just 34 days in charge
Preston Johnson
“It’s no secret that this season hasn’t gone the way any of us who care about the club had hoped or expected. After a half season of consistently unacceptable results, it has become clear that significant changes are required to set things right, both on and off the pitch. We now have two big opportunities to begin the necessary transformation by appointing a new permanent manager and reshaping our squad in the impending January transfer window. And while achieving the type of reset that our football performance and culture needs is unlikely to occur overnight, the importance of this moment cannot be overstated.
That is why I have opted to fly back to the UK and take a more direct, hands-on role during this crucial period, especially as we remain actively engaged in the recruitment of an experienced and proven manager to guide the club forward. It is imperative that we use these next two games to gather as much information about our current squad as possible to inform our actions in the transfer window. That includes selecting players who have received fewer opportunities in league contests to date, to ensure that our football operations team can properly evaluate them in this setting. I look forward to working collaboratively with Darren and the staff to ensure that we are utilizing this interim period as effectively as possible to set the club up for a productive January and, most importantly, for greater success in the long-term.
I know that many supporters are disappointed and angry about the current state of the club. I hear you, and I share your frustration and take responsibility for that. Crawley fans deserve a team and a club that makes them proud on the pitch and in the community — and I remain deeply committed to ensuring we live up to that responsibility.”
Eben Smith, co-owner and co-chairman of Crawley Town
Moving on from Lewis Young was a tough decision and I take responsibility for that. Lewis had stabilized the team. I went to meet with him after the Bradford game and he expected he was going to be named the full-time manager.
Premier League and English Football League clubs are set to wear black armbands and hold a minute's applause to honour Brazil football legend Pele.
The three-time World Cup winner passed away on Thursday at the age of 82.
The Premier League's next round begins with two matches on Friday and concludes on Sunday, with all 10 games paying tribute.
The EFL said it would hold a minute's applause before EFL fixtures on Friday and on 1 and 2 January, while players will wear black armbands "in memory of the life of Pele".