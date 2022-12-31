But in the last week we have seen a home defeat, the star striker being sold to a relegation rival and manager Matty Etherington and his assistant Simon Davies part ways with the club which has resulted in worry, anger and frustration from the fans.
The Reds lost 3-1 at Stevenage tonight (Friday, December 30) before a trip to Newport County on Monday.
Crawley Town latest
- Crawley Town prepare to face Stevenage after a week of turmoil
- Boxing Day: 2-1 defeat to Sutton
- Wednesday December 28: Tom Nichols sold to Gillingham
- Thursday December 29: Club mutually agrees to part ways with Matthew Etherington after just 34 days in charge
I hope you appreciate this message and where it’s coming from. We’re going to have to end this relationship, we’re trying to offer help and platforms to speak but we spend most of our time ignored unless it’s about something positive.
We’re giving you the perfect platform to speak where you won’t be harassed and hounded by fans, and we’ll put their questions to you calmly and then debate the answers, but you guys seem happier with the chaos that’s currently surrounding the club. Ebans statement yesterday was absolutely ridiculous, it led to last night.
You cannot carry on running the club this way. We’ve said this to you since day one, you need a football man to make football decisions. You don’t bring someone in and tell them who they can play based on data which means absolutely nothing at all. XG means nothing, goals do. Shots for and against don’t matter if you’re picking up points. The number of clicks on social media are irrelevant when you’re about to fall out of the football league. Just stop the madness.
An owner is supposed to support the managers decisions, the manager isn’t supposed to bend to the whim of people who frankly, haven’t got a clue how the game works at a playing level. You focus on the commercial side, and leave the football to the people who’ve dedicated their lives to it. If you want a platform to speak we’re here, but we can’t keep offering support if we’re going to be completely ignored. We want you to succeed with this, but until you’re all willing to accept that you don’t have all the answers, because you haven’t even heard all the questions, this will continue to fail. Cheers Liam & Grant.
Steve Evans' reaction | Stevenage 3-1 Crawley Town
STEVENAGE REACTION | Darren Byfield & Harry Ransom
Darren Byfield and Harry Ransom react to this evening's defeat at Stevenage.