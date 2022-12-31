I hope you appreciate this message and where it’s coming from. We’re going to have to end this relationship, we’re trying to offer help and platforms to speak but we spend most of our time ignored unless it’s about something positive.

We’re giving you the perfect platform to speak where you won’t be harassed and hounded by fans, and we’ll put their questions to you calmly and then debate the answers, but you guys seem happier with the chaos that’s currently surrounding the club. Ebans statement yesterday was absolutely ridiculous, it led to last night.

You cannot carry on running the club this way. We’ve said this to you since day one, you need a football man to make football decisions. You don’t bring someone in and tell them who they can play based on data which means absolutely nothing at all. XG means nothing, goals do. Shots for and against don’t matter if you’re picking up points. The number of clicks on social media are irrelevant when you’re about to fall out of the football league. Just stop the madness.