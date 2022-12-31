But in the last week we have seen a home defeat, the star striker being sold to a relegation rival and manager Matty Etherington and his assistant Simon Davies part ways with the club which has resulted in worry, anger and frustration from the fans.
The Reds lost 3-1 at Stevenage tonight (Friday, December 30) before a trip to Newport County on Monday.
Follow live updates below of the happenings at Crawley Town.
- Crawley Town prepare to face Stevenage after a week of turmoil
- Boxing Day: 2-1 defeat to Sutton
- Wednesday December 28: Tom Nichols sold to Gillingham
- Thursday December 29: Club mutually agrees to part ways with Matthew Etherington after just 34 days in charge
Steve Evans' reaction | Stevenage 3-1 Crawley Town
STEVENAGE REACTION | Darren Byfield & Harry Ransom
Darren Byfield and Harry Ransom react to this evening's defeat at Stevenage.#TownTeamTogether🔴