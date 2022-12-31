Edit Account-Sign Out
What is happening at Crawley Town? Owners breaks silence, reaction to Stevenage defeat, former Millwall and Doncaster Rovers man takes charge for Newport County - follow the events live

Ever since owners WAGMI United took over Crawley Town it has been a rollercoaster ride.

By Mark Dunford
4 minutes ago

But in the last week we have seen a home defeat, the star striker being sold to a relegation rival and manager Matty Etherington and his assistant Simon Davies part ways with the club which has resulted in worry, anger and frustration from the fans.

The Reds lost 3-1 at Stevenage tonight (Friday, December 30) before a trip to Newport County on Monday.

Follow live updates below of the happenings at Crawley Town.

The Broadfield Stadium
The page will show when there are updates.

Crawley Town latest

Key Events

  • Crawley Town prepare to face Stevenage after a week of turmoil
  • Boxing Day: 2-1 defeat to Sutton
  • Wednesday December 28: Tom Nichols sold to Gillingham
  • Thursday December 29: Club mutually agrees to part ways with Matthew Etherington after just 34 days in charge
Steve Evans reaction

Steve Evans' reaction | Stevenage 3-1 Crawley Town

Crawley Town fans last night

STEVENAGE REACTION | Darren Byfield & Harry Ransom

Darren Byfield and Harry Ransom react to this evening's defeat at Stevenage.#TownTeamTogether🔴

