But in the last week we have seen a home defeat, the star striker being sold to a relegation rival and manager Matty Etherington and his assistant Simon Davies part ways with the club which has resulted in worry, anger and frustration from the fans.
The Reds lost 3-1 at Stevenage tonight (Friday, December 30) before a trip to Newport County on Monday.
Crawley Town latest
Key Events
- Crawley Town prepare to face Stevenage after a week of turmoil
- Boxing Day: 2-1 defeat to Sutton
- Wednesday December 28: Tom Nichols sold to Gillingham
- Thursday December 29: Club mutually agrees to part ways with Matthew Etherington after just 34 days in charge
The first game of 2023 sees Crawley Town travel to South Wales to face Newport County, writes Elliot Raccio.
Both sides have had a relatively poor season so far and will see this game as a good chance of picking up some points.
The two sides find themselves in the lower half of midtable and having worse seasons than their previous campaign.
Newport seem to be missing the goals of Dom Telford and Crawley will be hoping for more goals from him as he returns to Rodney Parade for the first time since leaving for Crawley in the summer.
Telford’s goals were crucial for The Exiles last season as he won the League Two golden boot but that was only enough for Newport to finish 11th.
That was one place above Crawley but both sides would probably snap your hand off right now to take those positions at the end of the season this year, given how the season has gone so far.
Crawley will be looking to complete a double over a team for the first time this season, following the 2-1 win at The Broadfield Stadium.
That day saw both sides have caretaker manager’s take charge for the first time, with Lewis Young in charge for Crawley and Darren Kelly for Newport.
There will be two different managers in the dugout for this one, with Darren Byfield in charge for Crawley and Graham Coughlan for Newport.
Neither side’s have seen drastic changes to their fortune since the reverse fixture but both will be looking to kick on in 2023 and have a much better finish to the season than they’ve had start.
It’s a game that should be a close battle and could go either way with both teams probably fancying themselves at picking up a victory. It’s a fixture which seals off a busy festive period, which saw three games in a week from Boxing Day through to this clash.
After this there’s no game for The Reds until January 14th so there will be time to rest up following the busy schedule.
Dear Preston and Eben,
Further to yesterday’s events, we are concerned about the impact that certain decisions and owner’s statements are having on our Club and therefore would urge you again to meet with us as soon as possible.
It’s pretty obvious that the frustration of the past few weeks intensified last night, with the majority of the 300 travelling Crawley fans voicing their displeasure and fans gathering outside the ground to speak to you to get some answers.
Over 350 Crawley fans have joined the CTSA in the last 48 hours, which leaves us in a unique position to be able to help you get your message across to the fan base, and also us to get their message across to you in a constructive manner.
We’re keen to have a constructive meeting as soon as possible, so if you could give us a suitable time and date to meet with you, ideally before the Newport game on Monday, we’d appreciate it.
Reuben Watt Interim Chair, CTSA
Hi guys,
First ever post on here and whilst not a Crawley fan as a Chairman of another Sussex club I genuinely want the professional clubs in the county to do well, it gives a striving point for ambition.
I believe without a doubt Preston wants what is best for your club, I have met and talked to him many times since their takeover and whilst some of the unconventional things I wasn’t so sure about they had a method they wanted to apply to create success for Crawley Town.
Idealogy wise, Arsenal’s U23s coach bringing in the Arsenal way of playing and bopping teams off the pitch does sound glorious, plus Bettsy would be very in tune with stats used at the highest level so seemed like a bright exciting appointment for a new era for the club. We know League 2 (and the leagues below it) aren’t always the prettiest and sadly the appointment didn’t work out, that’s football and under Youngy the same players had a bounce and picked up some results, a natural thing when players aren’t having a manager and a new one comes in.
On the Matthew Etherington situation I don’t really want to comment, but with all the stats in the world IF the head coach/manager isn’t having a final say on the team, shape and style from the tools he has been given then it doesn’t really matter who you have in the role. (If that’s what is happening)
Off the pitch there has been some improvements that should be applauded, plus the investment they’ve put in shouldn’t be ignored.
Do I think they can turn it around and be successful owners? As I said before I think they have the best intentions and therefore the answer is yes. But sometimes you’ve got to admit when things don’t work out and adapt, take the loss and change the strategy accordingly.
There’s some amazing people who love your club behind the scenes, having dealt with them on a transfer a few years back, show your frustration but also don’t make them the scapegoat in this if they are the only people you can get to or speak to.
One thing I would say, transparency only works if you can do it in good times and bad. In my role I’ve never shirked conversation when moments of transition have happened or when things are questioned. Transparency is certainly respected but choosing when to be transparent isn’t an option.
Preston has been through a lot personally lately, give him time to speak, he will answer questions I have no doubt and then go from there.
Cultural adaption is tough both ways…time to figure it out but most importantly get behind those lads on the pitch as they need to get to 50 points, be safe and then everyone can learn IN LEAGUE TWO not down with us in the Non League Pyramid 💪
I hope you appreciate this message and where it’s coming from. We’re going to have to end this relationship, we’re trying to offer help and platforms to speak but we spend most of our time ignored unless it’s about something positive.
We’re giving you the perfect platform to speak where you won’t be harassed and hounded by fans, and we’ll put their questions to you calmly and then debate the answers, but you guys seem happier with the chaos that’s currently surrounding the club. Ebans statement yesterday was absolutely ridiculous, it led to last night.
You cannot carry on running the club this way. We’ve said this to you since day one, you need a football man to make football decisions. You don’t bring someone in and tell them who they can play based on data which means absolutely nothing at all. XG means nothing, goals do. Shots for and against don’t matter if you’re picking up points. The number of clicks on social media are irrelevant when you’re about to fall out of the football league. Just stop the madness.
An owner is supposed to support the managers decisions, the manager isn’t supposed to bend to the whim of people who frankly, haven’t got a clue how the game works at a playing level. You focus on the commercial side, and leave the football to the people who’ve dedicated their lives to it. If you want a platform to speak we’re here, but we can’t keep offering support if we’re going to be completely ignored. We want you to succeed with this, but until you’re all willing to accept that you don’t have all the answers, because you haven’t even heard all the questions, this will continue to fail. Cheers Liam & Grant.