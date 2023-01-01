Hi guys,

First ever post on here and whilst not a Crawley fan as a Chairman of another Sussex club I genuinely want the professional clubs in the county to do well, it gives a striving point for ambition.

I believe without a doubt Preston wants what is best for your club, I have met and talked to him many times since their takeover and whilst some of the unconventional things I wasn’t so sure about they had a method they wanted to apply to create success for Crawley Town.

Idealogy wise, Arsenal’s U23s coach bringing in the Arsenal way of playing and bopping teams off the pitch does sound glorious, plus Bettsy would be very in tune with stats used at the highest level so seemed like a bright exciting appointment for a new era for the club. We know League 2 (and the leagues below it) aren’t always the prettiest and sadly the appointment didn’t work out, that’s football and under Youngy the same players had a bounce and picked up some results, a natural thing when players aren’t having a manager and a new one comes in.

On the Matthew Etherington situation I don’t really want to comment, but with all the stats in the world IF the head coach/manager isn’t having a final say on the team, shape and style from the tools he has been given then it doesn’t really matter who you have in the role. (If that’s what is happening)

Off the pitch there has been some improvements that should be applauded, plus the investment they’ve put in shouldn’t be ignored.

Do I think they can turn it around and be successful owners? As I said before I think they have the best intentions and therefore the answer is yes. But sometimes you’ve got to admit when things don’t work out and adapt, take the loss and change the strategy accordingly.

There’s some amazing people who love your club behind the scenes, having dealt with them on a transfer a few years back, show your frustration but also don’t make them the scapegoat in this if they are the only people you can get to or speak to.

One thing I would say, transparency only works if you can do it in good times and bad. In my role I’ve never shirked conversation when moments of transition have happened or when things are questioned. Transparency is certainly respected but choosing when to be transparent isn’t an option.

Preston has been through a lot personally lately, give him time to speak, he will answer questions I have no doubt and then go from there.