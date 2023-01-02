Edit Account-Sign Out
What is happening at Crawley Town? Reds lead 2-1 at Newport, Preston Johnson 'currently unable' to meet with CTSA , former Chelsea star new favourite for manager job - follow the events live

Ever since owners WAGMI United took over Crawley Town it has been a rollercoaster ride.

By Mark Dunford
8 minutes ago

But since Boxing Day, we have seen two defeats, the star striker being sold to a relegation rival and manager Matty Etherington and his assistant Simon Davies part ways with the club which has resulted in worry, anger and frustration from the fans.

The Reds lost 3-1 at Stevenage ton Friday (December 30) before a trip to Newport County today (Monday).

Follow live updates below of the happenings at Crawley Town.

The Broadfield Stadium
The page will show when there are updates.

Crawley Town latest

Key Events

  • Crawley Town 1-0 up at Newport County away
  • Boxing Day: 2-1 defeat to Sutton
  • Wednesday December 28: Tom Nichols sold to Gillingham
  • Thursday December 29: Club mutually agrees to part ways with Matthew Etherington after just 34 days in charge
  • Friday, December 31: 3-1 defeat to Stevenage
Crawley physio booked

6 additional minutes!"

Francillette booked

85 mins: Davis booked

Newport pull one back. Matt Dolan scores with a header. Tense last eight minutes here

Latest scores

Latest League Two scores

76 mins: Telford nearly snuck in after a mix up and forced a save from keeper

Triple change and 5 subs used for the home side

Yes Dom!

