Even the most pessimistic of Crawley fans can’t fail to be impressed with the last two performances.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pretty much second string eleven beat an almost full strength League One Charlton Athletic side 4-3 in the Papa Johns Cup last Tuesday night.

This was then followed up by an outstanding 4-1 home win against Newport County on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The display against the Welsh side was made even more impressive as it was done in extreme heat.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey is all smiles after the 4-1 win over Newport County. Picture: Eva Gilbert

The manner in which Scott Lindsey’s side controlled the game and had Newport chasing shadows for literally ninety minutes was incredible.

What Scott and his coaches have accomplished in such a short space of time is nothing short of amazing.

To bring in so many new players and have them playing at a level and swagger like they have been for pretty much the entire season so far is astounding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I can’t help but think if we can keep the majority of this squad injury free, then we could be on a pathway back to League One.

Especially when you look at Gillingham who are currently top.

The Gills were easily one of the worst sides we’ve played this season.

Even their own fans admitted they got away with daylight robbery when they beat us.