What Scott Lindsey and his coaches have achieved at Crawley Town in such a short space of time is nothing short of amazing
and live on Freeview channel 276
A pretty much second string eleven beat an almost full strength League One Charlton Athletic side 4-3 in the Papa Johns Cup last Tuesday night.
This was then followed up by an outstanding 4-1 home win against Newport County on Saturday.
The display against the Welsh side was made even more impressive as it was done in extreme heat.
The manner in which Scott Lindsey’s side controlled the game and had Newport chasing shadows for literally ninety minutes was incredible.
What Scott and his coaches have accomplished in such a short space of time is nothing short of amazing.
To bring in so many new players and have them playing at a level and swagger like they have been for pretty much the entire season so far is astounding.
I can’t help but think if we can keep the majority of this squad injury free, then we could be on a pathway back to League One.
Especially when you look at Gillingham who are currently top.
The Gills were easily one of the worst sides we’ve played this season.
Even their own fans admitted they got away with daylight robbery when they beat us.
With struggling Tranmere to come to the Broadfield stadium this weekend we have a huge chance to jump into the top five or six.#COYRSteve Herbert