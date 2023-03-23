Crawley Town’s new signing Anthony Grant has praised new manager and ‘willing to do... whatever’ is needed.

Grant was announced as Crawley’s latest signing on Thursday afternoon [March 23] on a deal lasting until the end of the season. Within the vastly experienced 35-year-olds 600 game career, amongst spells at Chelsea, Southend United, Stevenage and many more, Grant recently played at Swindon Town under then assistant manager Lindsey.

“He’s a good manager,” said Grant on Lindsey. “When I was at Swindon, he was a good coach and I know how he wants to play. Hopefully I can bring my attributes.”

Grant has been training with Crawley throughout this season and watched their 1-1 draw with Doncaster Rovers the other night. On the game, he said, “I was here on Tuesday watching, and I thought they deserved to win.

Anthony Grant playing for Southend United in 2009. (Photo by Phil Cole/Getty Images)

“So hopefully, on Saturday they’ll get the win and I’ll be some sort involved.”

When asked if Grant will be available for this weekend’s vital game against Rochdale, he jokingly said, “That’s up to the manager, it’s not up to me.”

Lindsey has guided Crawley to seven points from their last three games, lifting them out of the relegation zone.

When asked what Grant’s first impressions were of Crawley’s play style under Lindsey, he said, “It’s got good intensity. The boys pressed the ball, obviously they want to get on the ball and into the box, breakup play and it’s good going forward. He’s obviously set his mark and the boys have taken the information on well.

“I’ll do my best and help as much as possible whether that’s coming off the bench or starting. Whatever the manager and the players need, that’s what I’ll be willing to do.”